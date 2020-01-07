‘We have a crisis’: Caroline County sheriff says lack of funding is crippling his department

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline County’s sheriff is pleading with the county’s board of supervisors for more funding, claiming his deputies are severely underpaid. The sheriff says his department is facing a ‘crisis.’

Sheriff Tony Lippa told 8News there is an unfair pay gap, and that his deputies need at least $8,000 more a year to compete with the salaries offered in neighboring counties.

“We have a crisis, and I can only feel that it’s personal,” said Sheriff Lippa, who’s been in law enforcement for more than 40 years and served as Caroline County’s Sheriff for the past 16 years. “They don’t like my approach.”

Sheriff Lippa is referring to the county’s board of supervisors, which controls the budget. He says there’s been countless back-and-forth between he and the board over salary increases for deputies.

In 2017, the board of supervisors conducted a pay study and, based on those results, the department was given more money for salary increases.

“As soon as we went up, so did our neighboring jurisdictions,” Sheriff Lippa explained.

Sheriff Lippa said that raise basically canceled itself out — and is his opinion — knocked the department out of the competitive ring once again, making recruitment and retention all the more difficult.

“Twenty-four years of age living in Caroline, but what is he going to do? He’s going to go to another jurisdiction because they pay more,” Sheriff Lippa said speculating the thought process of prospective deputies.

Sheriff Lippa sent a letter to the board of supervisors outlining the pay gap between Caroline and surrounding counties.

In Caroline County, the starting salaries for deputies is $35,803 (that figure bumps up to $39,472 after training).

STARTING SALARIES IN NEIGHBORING COUNTIES:

King George County Sheriff’s Office — $44,886

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office — roughly $46,047

Henrico County Police — $46,339

Henrico Sheriff’s Office — $40,259

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office — $48,600

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office — $44,024

King William County Sheriff’s Office — $38,651

University of Mary Washington Police — $46,000

“When you look at the difference between Hanover and Spotsylvania counties, of course they’re much larger than we are, and they are a good $12,000 starting more than us,” Lippa explained.

Lippa believes his deputies need at least $8,000 more a year and is asking the board to approve the raise.

“They have mouths to feed, they have to worry about rent, daycare and mortage, and yet they give their life and they put their life on the line day-in and day-out,” Lippa stated. “They deserve that.”

Meanwhile, the board of supervisors did approve a 5% cost-of-living raise in 2019 for deputies, though Sheriff Lippa said that doesn’t affect the starting salary.

In a letter to 8News, Caroline County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clay Forehand said the board ‘values the work and service Sheriff Lippa and his staff provide to Caroline County.’

Forehand further explained that the board enlisted a professional firm to provide an assessment of the total compensation offered to all county employees, including the sheriff’s office. The firm’s findings suggested Caroline County offered comparable compensations to that of neighboring jurisdictions and other counties in Central Virginia that have similar populations and demographics.

Forehand also sent a letter to Sheriff Lippa addressing his request for increased funding.

CLICK HERE to read Sheriff Lippa’s letter to the BOS

to read Sheriff Lippa’s letter to the BOS CLICK HERE to read the BOS’ response to Sheriff Lippa

In a statement, the board said, in part, they are ‘ready and willing to consider reasonable measures to help recruit and retain deputies within the Sheriff’s Office. The measures considered may or may not involve pay increases, but that is still to-be-determined.’

The board added that it does expect and hope to sit down with Sheriff Lippa in the near future to discuss his concerns, as well as the budget process and limitations.

LATEST HEADLINES: