‘We just need you back home safe’: Family of Olivia Grace Green the missing 12-year-old Powhatan girl asks for community’s help

Olivia Green has been reported missing. (Photo by Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and FBI Richmond)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Olivia Grace Green held a press conference Saturday afternoon to talk about the 12-year-old girl’s disappearance.

“We just need you back home safe,” Green’s sister said.

On May 15 at 7:00 p.m., Green’s sister told the media that her sister was still missing. Powhatan Sheriff Brad Nunnally shared that Green is without her medications and they are asking the community for help in any way possible.

“We want you to know that we miss you and we love you,” Green’s sister said, addressing her sister in a press conference Saturday.

Multiple police agencies are assisting with the search and rescue including the Richmond FBI.

12-year old Olivia Green's family and Sheriff Nunnally address the media at this evening's press conference.

Please continue to keep an eye out for Olivia and report any sightings or information immediately to the PCSO at (804) 598-5656 or #FBIRichmond at (804) 261-1044.

Police are asking residents to check Ring doorbell cameras and to share any messages on Powhatan Facebook pages.

“We know you’re feeling big feelings right now but we are not mad at you,” Green’s sister said to her in Saturday’s press conference.

According to the sheriff’s office, Olivia Grace Green was last seen off of Jones Creek Drive on the evening of May 13. She is described as a white female around 5 feet tall weighing about 97 lbs. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office at (904) 598-5656.