‘We loved him’: Community mourns Mekong bartender who died during triathlon

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A community is mourning the death of a beloved bartender who died competing in the Robious Landing Triathlon.

35-year-old Quy Pham of Henrico was seen struggling while swimming in the early race and was later found dead in the James River Sunday.

Pham will be missed by so many. He was the lead bartender at Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant for more than 10 years.

“He was like a family member you know. He’s someone that you would look forward seeing whenever you would go to Mekong,” Kelli Strawbridge said.

A Facebook page has been created in his memory, ‘In loving memory of Quy,’ where it is clear he has made a positive impact on so many people.

“I think that’s going to leave a huge void for everybody,” Strawbridge said.

His friends are left heartbroken and confused saying that Pham was in amazing shape and had recently got into running.

“Him being gone within a matter of minutes just from something he loved to do is really the hardest part that we’re trying to get our head around,” Strawbridge added.

Strawbridge and his band, The Mekong Express will be playing Monday night in honor of Quy.

“We loved him, we loved him so much, we’re going to be playing in his honor from now on,” Strawbridge said. “His vibe is a big part of why we’re there.”

If you’d like to donate to the Pham family tragedy fund, you may do so here.