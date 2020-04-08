‘We simply can’t shut down’: Feed More adapting to social distancing through mitigation strategies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In times of social distancing, many businesses are forced to adapt to a new workflow while rising to the challenges of COVID-19 — including the way Feed More runs its operations.

Doug Pick, the President & CEO of Feed More, said his team started making changes in early March to make sure they could keep working.

“The mitigation strategy is really revolved, first and foremost, around the loss of volunteers,” Pick said. “We split the staff — so, we have some of the kitchen doing the prep work behind me, and then we have the kitchen across the way. That allows if one part of our staff gets sick, the other half can continue working.”

“When this really hit, we were ready.” Doug Pick

Pick says his company was trying to think ahead of the spread — knowing what was as stake. They have two separate buildings where half of the staff and volunteers are assigned to only be in one of each of the buildings — increasing the space of social distancing.

“We simply can’t shut down. That would really put a lot of seniors we serve at risk,” Pick said.

He is amazed how his team has rallied to keep the volunteering alive.

“Every day I am reaffirmed by the thought that the most resilient thing in this world, the whole world — is the human spirit,” Pick said. “Our staff, with their care and dedication, our volunteers with their caring and support continuing to come out — they take it step by step knowing they’re gonna get to the other side.”

A light at the end of the tunnel.

“The human spirit — never underestimate it.” Doug Pick

LATEST HEADLINES: