‘We tried, we tried’: Veteran revisits harrowing experience of trying to save driver who died in Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rodney Wynn, an Army veteran and instructor at Fort Lee, was driving over the Varina-Enon Bridge on his way to the airport early Sunday morning when he saw an orange glow in the sky.

A pickup truck straddling the jersey wall was engulfed with flames, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air. Wynn said he could see the driver trapped inside, which prompted him to jump into action.

“You could see the silhouette of someone in there,” he told 8News, “someone inside the vehicle and as far as I could tell he was still alive.”

Wynn said he put his car in park, crossed the interstate and desperately tried to save the driver trapped in the truck with another man.

“It was just sitting on top of the concrete barrier and that’s what stopped us from opening the door. I did not feel the intensity of the heat. I was just trying to pull him out,” Wynn said.

The Army veteran recalled hearing loud pops as the gas tank and tires exploded. With his adrenaline pumping, Wynn said he used his bare hands to try to pry open the metal doors and smash the windows.

“We could not get it open, fire just started engulfing the rest of the truck,” Wynn told 8News. “We tried our best, man we tried. Ugh, I just wish we could have saved him.”

The driver of the pickup truck, who has yet to be identified by authorities, died at the scene. Virginia State Police said they crashed into a construction zone, slammed into the jersey wall and the hit a truck.

“Horrific, it was very horrific, to know that someone was alive and then they’re gone, right there before your eyes,” Wynn explained.

With 36 years of service under his belt, Wynn said his instincts kicked in even with an injured leg.

“To help people, my military values and I had to stop. No matter what, even with my limited capabilities,” Wynn said. “To the family, I tried my best to get your loved one out, we tried, we tried, and I’m so sorry for your loss.”

