‘We were spoofed’: Spotsylvania County Public Schools loses $600K to email scam

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania County Public Schools was swindled out of hundreds of thousands of dollars after falling victim to a phishing scam.

WJLA reported that school officials fell for the scam because they thought they were making a partial payment on a new football field.

School officials handed over more than $600,000 to a bogus email account that was pretending to be a contractor who installed Courtland High School’s new football field.

“It is actually stolen money and we were spoofed, and it’s unfortunate. We did not have a breach. The good news is for our community, our parents, our students — none of their personal identification or any of that info was disclosed,” said the school district’s Director of Communications Rene Daniels.

The school district does have insurance, although it’s currently unclear if the scam is covered under it, according to WJLA.

Virginia State Police has initiated a criminal investigation into the scam.

In a statement released on August 5, VSP said they were also notified of two other potential cyber phishing scams involving county employees, but had no evidence to suggest any of the three incidents are connected.