‘We will protect our place’: Henrico rabbi urging vigilance after Texas hostage situation

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI is warning faith communities about potential threats of violence after a hostage situation at a Texas synagogue Saturday.

A man entered a synagogue and held four people hostage, including a rabbi, for nearly 12 hours.

Now, Richmond area faith leaders are rallying around the Jewish community and urging vigilance.

“Anytime a synagogue is attacked you’re going to be shocked and horrified by that,” Hal Schevitz, a rabbi for Congregation Or Atid in Henrico told 8News.

Schevitz watched the news unfold Saturday, and said synagogues nationwide are now on high alert.

“There’s a heightened awareness by all synagogues,” he said. “We are doing our best to be vigilant and to keep our security procedures in place.”

Daniel Staffenberg, CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, was saddened to hear the news.

“Unfortunately, it’s become part of daily life,” he said. “It’s an immense sadness that on the most holiest of our days – Shabbat – when we’re supposed to be connecting with each other spiritually, be in our synagogues praying…yet again, a terrorist and an attack happens and spoils that.”

He said synagogues across the Richmond area are prepared for emergency situations.

“We have a community infrastructure here led by the federation, and so many of our agencies are deep partners in that. To provide both physical security as well as training for leadership as well as the general community.”

While some of those security measures include bullet proof glass and locks, the federation also helps organize training sessions with local police and FBI.

The Texas rabbi who was held hostage for nearly 12 hours, Charlie Cytron-Walker, credits security training for keeping himself and three others alive.

Cytron-Walker said he threw a chair at the gunman, before he and the three other hostages made a run for the door, and were able to escape.

“Training saved their lives,” Staffenberg said. “They were able to handle this ordeal because they had been trained by our security partners.”

Schevitz is now urging his community to remain vigilant.

“Fear makes us weak and reactive, vigilance says – no, this is our place,” he said. “We are strong and we will be here and we will protect our place.”