Weather conditions across Central Va ahead ice storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for the Richmond Metropolitan area Friday afternoon. This is the first-ever ice storm warning for the region.

8News reporter Tyler Thrasher drove up and down I-95, to bring the latest weather conditions where you live.

Thrasher arrived in Petersburg around 10 a.m. and said the conditions there wet. Not many signs of snow, but puddles of water to remind residents of the overnight wintry mix.

His next stop was in Doswell, Va., around 11 a.m. where snow covered the ground.

He then made his way further up north to Louisa County around 1 p.m. before heading back to the Richmond area.

Thrasher rounded out his afternoon with a final stop in Short Pump, Va.

The ice storm warning for the Richmond Metropolitan area goes into effect Friday at midnight until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.