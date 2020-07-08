Wegmans closing all 12 of its restaurant pubs, including 2 in Richmond area

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Wegmans Food Markets has permanently shut down all of its Pub restaurants, 12 in total, including two in the Richmond area.

The grocery retailer opened two stores in the area, one in Chesterfield County off of Midlothian Turnpike and another in Short Pump in western Henrico County, with The Pub restaurants, an in-store restaurant and bar that serves classic pub food.

The restaurants were closed across the country due to restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A company spokesperson, Laura Camera, told 8News that Wegmans has made the decision to not reopen the restaurants.

“We know those who love our Pub restaurants will be disappointed to learn that we have made the decision not to reopen our 12 Pubs across the company,” Camera wrote in an email. “We are focused on applying our culinary expertise to the increasing demand for fast, casual meal solutions available in our stores, for pickup, and through delivery.”

Camera added that all Pub employees were offered “immediate opportunities at Wegmans.”