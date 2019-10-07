Wegmans ditching plastic bags, will begin charging for paper

'I think that's what most people want,' shoppers say

In an attempt to solve the environmental challenge of single-use plastic bags, two Richmond-area Wegmans stores will remove them altogether.

The removal of single-use plastic bags will begin in two weeks on October 21 at the Midlothian and Short Pump locations. They will be replaced with reusable bags.

The company said in a survey of customers throughout the Richmond area, roughly 90% believe plastic bags are bad for the environment and 74% feel like reusable bags are more convenient.

“Big thumbs up,” one local shopper told 8News. “I’m a huge fan. I think that’s what most people want. Again, I think there should be a redundancy backup if you happen to forget your (bag), but overall I’m for it.”

Wegmans says if you forget your reusable bag at home, or don’t have one, they sell them in each of their locations. They will also continue to carry paper bags for a 5 cent fee, with all proceeds going to FeedMore.