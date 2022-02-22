RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Welcome to the refreshed and updated WRIC.com. We launched a redesigned website today that features a more modern look and feel and allows you quick access to more news stories than ever before.

You’ll find more of our latest news coverage at the top of the browser window along with easy access to watch our live broadcasts online. When our news is on the air, you’ll see the “LIVE NOW” icon on the top left side of the screen. Just click there to watch 8News live throughout the day.

StormTracker8 weather remains a top priority on WRIC.com – click on the weather link for Richmond’s most accurate forecast, VIPIR radar and the latest digital update from our weather team.

And when it comes to breaking news, our alert banners remain front and center on the homepage When we have alerts for news, severe weather and school closings, you will see them at the top of the website. Expand the banner to see all alerts and click through for more information.

LIVE NOW button on WRIC.com

WEATHER button on WRIC.com

Lastly, it’s easy to fill out the form and subscribe to our email newsletters for the most important headlines delivered daily to your inbox. Subscribe from the homepage or articles.

8News is honored that you’ve made us Richmond’s No. 1 digital source for local news in the Richmond area, according to Comscore. We’re reporting every day to bring you the latest local news, weather, community updates – and so much more.

Comscore data, November 2021