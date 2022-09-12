PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For nine months, a Prince George family has been living without any running water.

Without a single drop from their faucets, the Curry-Foster family has been struggling every day to not only bathe, cook and clean but also flush toilets, grow food and feed their chickens and dogs.

“Baby wipes everywhere, showering in a bucket, washing the hair; it’s been a struggle,” said Teressa Curry-Foster.

The family is not without water for lack of trying. According to Curry-Foster, they’ve been trying to get the problem fixed since three days after Thanksgiving 2021 when it appeared their well pump broke.

“We had people come out and give us quotes and we thought it would get fixed pretty quick,” Curry-Foster told 8News.

Instead, emails show the countless rejections the family faced from well-diggers who told them they were too backlogged to even add them to a waiting list.

By February, the family managed to hire someone to install a temporary well pump until a new well could be drilled. Curry-Foster told 8News it cost them $2,200 and only lasted three weeks.

The rest of the time they’ve been without water, reliant on friends, family, neighbors and a dwindling savings account to get them through. Several months into the ordeal, Curry-Foster said they have spent so much money living without water that it has become increasingly impossible to afford a new well, even if someone was available to install it.

Well-diggers in the area 8News spoke with say they’re backlogged for nearly a full year because of commercial and new development, plus a shortage of skilled tradespeople.

Even the state Sewer and Well Assistance Program has a backlog, with projects like the Curry-Fosters going out to bid several times before a contractor picks them up.

