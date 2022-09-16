GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland and Powhatan residents can have their well water tested this month for $65.

A well-water testing clinic from the counties’ extension offices and the Virginia Household Water Quality Program at Virginia Tech will be on Sept. 19. Residents who want to take part can pick up sample kits on Sept. 19 that need to be returned by Sept. 21.

“The Virginia Household Water Quality Program aims to improve the water quality and health of Virginians with wells, springs and cisterns,” Goochland County’s website states. “They provide affordable water testing, help interpreting their water test results, and information about addressing problems.”

There will be a combined follow-up meeting on Oct. 26 to give residents their confidential test results, an overview of the numbers and how to address issues that were found.

According to the Virginia Household Water Quality Program, the cost is a fraction of the price tag for a comparable analysis at a private commercial lab.

Those interested in registering have been asked to contact the Goochland County Virginia Cooperative Extension at 804-556-584, by emailing whitehd5@vt.edu or going online. For more information, click here.