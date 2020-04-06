West Creek Emergency Center to temporarily suspend services

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency services at West Creek Emergency Center will be suspended temporarily, HCA Virginia’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital announced Monday, to help other facilities in its network that are in greater need of supplies and assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

West Creek will begin suspending its emergency services Wednesday at 7 a.m., allowing it to deploy its key clinical staff and physicians, along with personal protective equipment, to other facilities in the HCA Virginia system.

“As a leading health system in the community, it is our responsibility to do whatever we can to provide care during this unprecedented challenge,” Ryan Jensen, CEO of Henrico Doctors’ Hospitals, said in a statement. “Thank you to all our of staff and caregivers – and those throughout our community – for their continued selfless work caring for those in need.”

No other free-standing centers in the HCA Virginia network will be impacted at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: