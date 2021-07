RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in New Kent are closed right now due to an accident, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The accident is at the Providence Forge exit, Exit 214 across from Colonial Downs.

VDOT says there is currently a two-mile backup. Expect delays and plan an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.