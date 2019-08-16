‘We’ve received a lot’: Volunteers wanted for Tech for Troop donations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico-based non-profit aimed at helping veterans with computer skills and technology are seeking volunteers with sorting through donations.

Tech for Troops provides refurbished laptops for veterans, in addition to IT workforce training. Following a big shipment of new donations from their Northern Virginia warehouse, the organization is seeking the public’s help in disbursing its newly-arrived equipment in Richmond.

It’s a good problem to have, says Christopher Mason, lead technician for Tech for Troops.

Christopher Mason

“We are going through everything right now, desktops, laptops hard drives monitors keyboard mice…,” Mason said.

The non-profit hosted a wildly successful technology drive with a group of companies, yielding plenty of tech to sort through.

It’s why the organization is looking for more hands to join in and volunteer their time and efforts.

“We have everyone here from 17 all the way up to about 50 so a great range.”

But that’s not all.

Tech for Troops plans to head back up Interstate-95 next week to retrieve another truckload of donations.

“We’re gonna make sure we go up there ready to go with everything we need a nice sized truck,” Mason said.

Volunteers range from interns interested in IT, students needing volunteer hours, scout troops and fellow veterans. It’s a good way to beef up their resume and give back to those who served, according to Mason.

“Bridging the technology gap between veterans and the community so we’re always focused on that,” Mason added.

Tech for Troops offers volunteer opportunities all week long. On Wednesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., however, a night a dedicated for volunteering.

Click here to learn more about Tech For Troops and their efforts.

RELATED: Tech for Troops to donate laptops to McGuire veterans