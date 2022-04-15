RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six Central Virginia localities are getting $276 million in funding – and the Central Virginia Transportation Authority is asking for public input on how it should be spent.

The funds, which come from regional sales and gas taxes, are aimed “to improve regional bike, pedestrian, bridge and highway infrastructure.”

But before the CVTA doles out the cash, they want to hear from residents in Goochland, Powhatan, Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico.

Residents can read all about the proposed projects online, then either attend the PlanRVA meeting on April 29 or submit comments online.

“We want to ensure everyone in our community has an opportunity to engage in the process,” said CVTA Chairman Frank J. Thornton. “We are encouraging people to share feedback about what projects are most important to them.”

Building Bridges… and Roads, and Bike Lanes

The proposed projects, which range in cost from $2,000,000 to $37,000,000, are all improvements to regional infrastructure. That can mean anything from new bike lanes and bridges to extensions and expansions of existing roads.

In Chesterfield, the biggest project is the connection of North and South Woolridge Road, which will be four lanes and include a shared-use path and sidewalks.

In Richmond, the city made a big bid for funds to reconstruct the Mayo bridge, asking for a total of $38 million.

However, the CVTA evidently did not agree that the project deserved that support, proposing an allocation of just $5 million.

The city did get some additional support for improvements to the PULSE bus service in Willow Lawn. The bus line has dedicated lanes and center-line stops in downtown Richmond, but those improvements don’t extend that far uptown.

The CVTA has proposed $8.8 million to add dedicated lanes, new pedestrian crossings and accessibility ramps.

Henrico, meanwhile, is getting millions to expand several roads across the county, as well nearly $10 million to create a pedestrian bridge over I-95 to serve its new GreenCity development.

The bridge will provide a connection from the development, which is located between I-95 and Parham Road, and the Brook Road commercial corridor on the other side of the interstate.

Hanover, Goochland and Powhatan counties together got preliminary approval for over $30 million in improvements, which included new shoulders on state route 288 and improved safety at several dangerous intersections.

The April 29 public hearing will be held at 8:30 am at 9211 Forest Hill Avenue, Suite 200.