What do you do if you have COVID-19 concerns at your office?

Governor Ralph Northam said Monday “this is a time of sacrifice,” after issuing a stay at home order. The order still allows people to leave their homes for essential activities like groceries and medical treatment and traveling for work is permitted.

However, some 8News viewers have shared concerns about their place of employment. Some have told us they are working in close quarters or factories with more than 10 people.

Others have expresses fears about proper cleaning and a lack of sanitizing.

State officials today say the federal government is working on workplace standards. Virginia is waiting to get those from OSHA, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Once they have those in place, Virginia can take a little more action.

Until then, workers are advised to express concerns to their manager or safety officer. If that fails, Megan Healy Chief Workforce Development Advisor to the governor says give Virginia Occupational Safety and Health a call.

Healy says, “You want to go through our regional offices so we can take a complaint and we are taking every complaint very, very seriously in following up with the businesses.”

You can find information on contacting one of those regional offices here.

