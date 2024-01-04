CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Your Christmas tree could end up going from your living room to your front yard, or maybe even your backyard.

Those taking down real Christmas trees this year have several options to dispose of them properly. Richmond, Chesterfield County and Henrico County are just some of the localities in central Virginia with Christmas Tree Recycling sites.

Peggy Singlemann with RVA Gardeners said recycled Christmas trees are usually processed through wood chippers and can be used for mulch, which is critical for plant and soil health.

“Mulch buffers our soil temperature, keeps our soil moist, as well as it helps reduce weeds,” she said.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, around 30 million trees are sold every year.

“Think of all those trees that are out there and think of all the good that they can do,” Singlemann said.

After being used for Christmas festivities, some trees are thrown into lakes and streams by biologists with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to act as artificial reefs for smaller fish to shelter and hide in.

“If I had a large pond, I would put the tree in the pond, because it makes great fish habitat,” said Singlemann. “Or maybe, if I had a large wooded area, I’d put it out in the woods.”

Before heading out to dispose of your tree, Singlemann warns you to remove everything off of it first.

“You need to make sure every single bit of tinsel, every ornament, every wire is off,” she said.

Singlemann said there are some other alternatives for repurposing Christmas trees, including chopping them up for firewood or using the branches as a composting base.