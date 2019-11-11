What roads will be closed during the Richmond Marathon on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Health Richmond Marathon, Markel Richmond Half Marathon, and Allianz Partners 8K are coming up on Saturday.

There will be several traffic changes that people need to know about before heading to the race area.

The intersection of 5th and Tredegar Streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 for finish line setup and construction.

On Saturday, road closures start at 4 a.m. and include parts of Broad Street, 5th Street, Grace Street, Mulberry Street, Lombardy Street, Hermitage Road, North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Monument Avenue, Bellvue Avenue and more. For the full list, click here.

The Marathon starting line is on Grace Street at 5th Street. The Half-Marathon and 8K courses start one block over on Broad at 7th and 8th Streets, respectively. All three races end on a downhill slope at 5th and Tredegar Street at Brown’s Island.

You can use the Waze traffic app to navigate around Richmond on race day. Road closures have been pre-loaded into the app, which should help people find the most efficient routes.

Lyft is offering 25% off two rides on race weekend using the code RVARACE19. For every ride taken from the Health and Fitness Expo or the finish line, Lyft will donate $2 to Kids Run RVA, the official event charity. Lyft should drop off riders at the semi-circle in front of Richmond Coliseum’s 7th Street Entrance. The pick-up point will be at Byrd and 7th Streets in front of the Federal Reserve Building.

For a look at all three course maps, click here.

For GRTC route changes, including Pulse, click here.