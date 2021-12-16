What should I do with my Christmas tree after the holidays?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those Christmas trees have to go somewhere in January! If you got a live tree this year it may have a potential second life as mulch.

The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority will be offering Christmas tree recycling programs to residents of certain Central Virginia localities.

Once your tree is stripped of lights, ornaments, tinsel and hardware you can drop it off at certain facilities. Most trees will be turned to mulch while others will be trashed.

Localities such as Ashland, Hopewell and Petersburg will pickup trees from your curb.

If you wait until the end of January it may be a lot hard to dump your tree.

The CVWMA is offering tree services in Ashland, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, New Kent, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince George and Richmond. For details on what your locality offers, head to their website.

The City of Richmond holds an annual tree recycling event, the 13th annual will be on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can bring their trees to 1710 Robin Hood Road for them to be put in the wood chipper.

The event will also give people the opportunity to dispose of paper documents, electronics, pesticides, herbicides and oil-based paints.