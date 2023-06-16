CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Summer is here, but watch your step — as the weather gets warmer, copperhead snakes are increasing.

The state of Virginia has three venomous snakes slithering around, but Copperheads are the most venomous snake in central Virginia.

Rich Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, says “If you see a snake and it has a tan-ish color and has brown Hershey kisses on it, it’s a copperhead.”

Perry also mentioned that juvenile copperheads can be spotted by their inch-long neon green tail.

Perry says he started getting snake removal calls as early as January, and currently receives between 40 and 50 calls a day. Rockwood Park has been one of the hottest spots for sightings.

These frequent sightings are potentially due to the fact that the mild winter made for a longer breeding period.

“They never fully went into a hibernated state,” Perry said. “It’s a recipe for disaster.”

Even though their bite can cause problems, Copperheads are considered gentle unless provoked.

“They go into a defensive position and then if you get too close to it and feel threatened, then it’s going to strike out at you,” says Perry.

The venom from a Copperhead is rarely fatal, but if you or a pet gets bit, Perry says you should call for emergency help immediately.

“It’s going to make for a very bad day,” he said.

If you find a snake and need more information, you can call the 24-hour snake identification hotline number at 804-617-7086.