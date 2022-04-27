POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — May is upon us, which means a slew of springtime activities is coming to Central Virginia, including the highly anticipated Powhatan County Fair.

The annual fair will return for its 103rd year on Friday, May 13, and run through to Sunday, May 15. Located at 4042 Anderson Highway in Powhatan (just 12 miles west of route 288), the gates will open on Friday at 5 p.m., and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

During the weekend, visitors can enjoy a number of attractions, including live entertainment, amusement park rides, exhibits, games, food and more. Admission to the fair will be free of charge to all, and visitors can also expect free parking at the event.

The event’s organizers strongly urge guests to purchase tickets for fair activities online to avoid waiting on long lines. The rides at this year’s fair are provided by Coles Shows Amusement Company.

This year’s fair activities will include:

Helicopter Rides

Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

Kent Family Circus

Antique Photography display

Heritage Village and Camp Demonstration

Total Terror Haunt

Gospel Jubilee

Cruz-N for a Cause is also back by popular demand. All guests are encouraged to bring food donations for Backpacks of Love and Feed More.

The fair’s organizers will continue to apply safety precautions with regards to COVID-19. Touch-free methods and strict sanitizing protocols will be implemented for volunteers and the public, and sanitation stations will be placed throughout the fair grounds.