What to expect from the winter storm when you wake up

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Winter weather is on the way to Central Virginia, expected to arrive early Sunday morning until Monday.

Residents across the Richmond metropolitan area will start getting heavy snow around 7 a.m. The heavy snow will continue going into Sunday night.

The winter weather will then transition from heavy snow to a wintry mix consisting of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

StormTracker8 predicts snowfall accumulations to be around 3-6″ for the Richmond area and places south and 5-10″ for Ashland and localities north, including the mountains.

All the winter weather will cause slick conditions on the roadways. VDOT is asking Virginians to stay at home during the storm and only leave if necessary.

