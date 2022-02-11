What will the new Falling Creek Middle School look like? That’s up to Chesterfield residents

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Falling Creek Middle School is expected to open in Chesterfield in 2024, as part of the public school system’s capital improvement plan.

While some details of the new school – like its capacity, at around 1,800 students – have already been determined, some key details are still being decided.

One of those details? What the school will look like.

Instead of choosing a design themselves, the school board is asking for input from the school’s attendance zone. The basic floor plan has already been decided, but the school board has identified a number of options for the facade.

Anyone living in the Falling Creek Middle School attendance zone is invited to choose their favorite from a survey.

But act fast – the survey closes on Feb. 24.

