RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As heavy rain falls in Central Virginia, drivers and bicyclists should be careful — extra water in the roads can disguise potholes and sinkholes as puddles.

Sinkholes form when water collects in places with no external drainage.

Sinkholes are not driver friendly – especially a developing hole located on Riverside Drive past the W. 42nd Street Park in the Forest Hill area of Richmond. This sinkhole grew five inches in one week, a change potentially caused by the rain.

The Riverside Drive sinkhole is located on a winding road, and locals have marked the surrounding area so drivers can see it properly.

As rainy weather approaches, Lori Massengil, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Communication Specialist, said drivers and bikers should steer with caution so they don’t run into sinkholes that are not as clearly marked.

“Try not to drive through puddles just because you don’t always know what’s underneath the puddle,” Massengil said.

If you cannot avoid a pothole or sinkhole, Massengil said to keep your steering wheel straight. This releases the brake and allows the driver to roll through the pothole.

Other ways to stay safe include making sure your tires are properly inflated and keeping an appropriate distance between other bikes and cars.

“You can react if you’re very close to the person in front of you and they hit a pothole, you’re not able to see it,” Massengill said.

VDOT covers roads in the Richmond District, and workers have filled over 3,000 potholes in the last month and the department is working to ensure safety for all Virginia drivers and bikers.

“It’s just taken in stride,” Massengill said. “We try to react to every single one with the same priority.”

If Richmond residents need to call about a pothole or sinkhole, they are urged to call 1800-FOR-ROAD for assistance.