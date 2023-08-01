CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On the first Tuesday of August, America’s annual National Night Out Against Crime is celebrated across Virginia and nationwide.

National Night Out aims to engage local residents with authorities to help increase crime and drug prevention awareness and send a message to criminals, letting them know neighborhoods are fighting back.

Residents will be able to come together with local police and fire departments to talk about public safety while engaging in neighborhood cookouts, block parties and events.

National Night Out 2023

Today, more than 150 Virginia cities will participate. Most cities will start their celebrations around 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m., including Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Hopewell, and more.

National Night Out celebration locations: