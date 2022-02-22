CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield School Board will vote tonight on a proposed budget for the coming year, totaling $829 million – a whopping $76 million increase over last year’s. But though the board has worked to balance the books, the proposal still features a deficit of $8 million that will have to be filled.

The school board will meet at 6:30, and residents are invited to speak in-person at the public meeting room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

The biggest increase in the budget is a $60 million boost to pay for teachers and staff, designed to help address a staffing shortage that’s hit schools across the nation.

The latest version of the budget features another $2 million in county revenue, an increase over the last version presented by school division staff.

The deficit then sat at $23 million – but most of it was reduced not by additional revenue, but by cuts to key priorities, including a reduction in proposed spending on infrastructure.

8News will have complete coverage of the budget after the school board meeting.