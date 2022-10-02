RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today’s weather will be rainy and windy as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move east and southeast.

Winds are expected to increase in speed to 15-25 miles per hour this afternoon and evening, with stronger gusts possible. A total of one inch of rain is expected in the Richmond area today, and the temperature is expected to stay low with highs in the low-60s.

Below is a basic breakdown of today’s StormTracker8 weather forecast:

Temperature

High: 63

Low: 49

Sunrise/Sunset

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

Precipitation