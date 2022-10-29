RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Halloween just wouldn’t be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?

Richmond, Chesterfield County, Henrico County and more have plenty to offer when it comes to trick-or-treating, trunk or treats and even some fall festivals — which, yes, also include candy.

Here are a few of the events near you:

City of Richmond

Libbie Mill Fall Festival. Saturday, Oct. 29, 12 p.m. 2100 Libbie Lake East Street, Richmond.

First Free Will Baptist Church Trunk or Treat. Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. First Free Will Baptist Church, located 8985 Hungary Road, Richmond.

Hardywood Trunk or Treat. Sunday, October 30th, from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, located 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive, Richmond.

St. David’s Episcopal Church Trunk or Treat. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. St. David’s Episcopal Church, located 1801 Camborne Road, Richmond.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat. Sunday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located 9801 Fort King Road, Richmond.

Halloween Spooktacular Drive-Thru. Saturday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuckahoe Pines Retirement Community, located 12330 Patterson Avenue, Richmond.

Overbrook Presbyterian Church. Trunk or Treat. Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. Overbrook Presbyterian Church, located 2605 Dumbarton Road, Richmond.

Swansboro Baptist Church Trunk or Treat. Monday, Oct. 31. 6 p.m. Swansboro Baptist Church, located 3801 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va.

Henrico County

WRCOB’s Annual Trunk or Treat. Sunday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. West Richmond Church of the Brethren, located 7612 Wanymala Road, Henrico.

Chesterfield County

Trick or Treat. Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Alma Bella Academy, located 13117 River Bend’s Boulevard, Chester..

Trunk or Treat Monday, Oct. 31. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Southside Church – Courthouse Road Campus, located 6851 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Va.

Hanover County

HanPat Trunk or Treat & Fall Festival. Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cold Harbor Ruritan Club, located 8131 Walnut Grove in Mechanicsville.

City of Colonial Heights

Halloween in the Park. Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. Flora Hill Park, located 300 Richmond Avenue in Colonial Heights,.

City of Petersburg

Trunk or Treat. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. St Paul’s Episcopal Church, located 110 N. Union Street in Petersburg.

Powhatan County