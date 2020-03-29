‘When one of us hurts, we all hurt’: Family mourns grandmother and grandson killed in Friday night Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Chesterfield County.

Reinee Thomas, a 43-year-old woman who was considered a bright light for her entire family, was killed alongside her grandson — a one-year-old baby named Josiah.

“Joyous,” said her niece Shakia Warden while describing Reinee. “Always happy. She had a smile that would light up the world.”

Thomas and her grandson were among five in a Nissan Altima late Friday night leaving Holy Temple Church in Petersburg. They were traveling on Interstate-95 near the Woods Edge Road exit when they were hit by 32-year-old Danielle McDaniel who was driving the wrong way.

Thomas’ mother, Myra Woodson, believes McDaniel should have never been on the road.

“I am saddened the way my daughter passed all because of a drunk driver,” Woodson said. “She shouldn’t have been driving in the first place.”

The family said the two lives lost are a tough blow to their close family.

“It’s hard honestly,” Warden said. “Us family — we’re going to stick together. We’re going to get through this. When one of us hurts, we all hurt.”

McDaniel was arrested and charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence of alcohol manslaughter, two counts of felony DUI maiming, and one count misdemeanor DUI second offense in 10 years.

McDaniel is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

