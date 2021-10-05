Where can I vote early in Chesterfield County?

Ettrick-Matoaca Library (top left), North Courthouse Road Library (bottom left), Meadowdale Library (top right) and LaPrade Library (bottom right). Photos courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Library.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Early voting was expanded across much of the commonwealth last year in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and increase access to the ballot box.

And residents of Chesterfield will be able to take advantage of early voting again this year, as Virginia gears up for a contentious governor’s race.

Residents can head to the general registrar’s office at 9848 Lori Road right now through October 30, at the following times:

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 24, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Don’t want to drive all the way to the registrar’s office? Never fear – the county will also operate satellite locations from Oct. 18 – 29, Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., as well as Saturday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Satellite lprecincts will be open at the following locations:

LaPrade Library – 9000 Hull Street Road

Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd

North Courthouse Road Library – 325 Courthouse Road

Ettrick-Matoaca Library – 4501 River Road

Clover Hill Library – 6701 Deer Run Drive

Ballot dropboxes will also be available at all satellite locations, and at polls on election day.