Where can I vote early in Powhatan County?

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Early voting was expanded across much of the commonwealth last year in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and increase access to the ballot box.

And residents of Powhatan will be able to take advantage of early voting again this year, as Virginia gears up for a contentious governor’s race.

Powhatan will only have one early voting location, but luckily for residents on-the-go, it will be a drive-through.

The drive-through will be hosted in a tent in the rear parking lot of the Village Building, 3910 Old Buckingham Rd from now through Oct. 30. Early voting will be offered at the following times:

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Early voting will be closed Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day.