Where can I vote early in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s expanded early voting, which was implemented during last year’s election, has not been without its controversies this year.

But the city now has three locations that will remain open for early voting until Oct. 30, following the intervention of local elected officials.

Early Voting will be offered at the following locations:

General Registrar’s Office, 2134 West Laburnum Avenue

City Hall, 900 E Broad St

Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E Belt Blvd

Hours at all three locations will be the following:

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17 and 24, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

This election is the first under Richmond’s new general registrar, Keith Balmer. His predecessor, Kirk Showalter, was removed after her office failed to meet reporting requirements and experienced an uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak.