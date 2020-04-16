Where is my stimulus check? 8News answers your questions

(WRIC) — Millions of people already got their COVID-19 stimulus checks, but many are still hitting refresh on their back accounts waiting for their payment.

On Monday, the IRS launched a new tool to let you track your stimulus check. Many people have reached out to 8News wondering where their money is and reporting issues when using the tool.

When will my direct deposit hit?

The Department of Treasury said all direct deposit payments to all eligible people will be completed within the next 4 to 5 weeks. There is no specific day on when it will show up on your account.

What do I do if my check was deposited into the wrong account?

Call your bank and let them know this happened. If you received your tax return through a temporary direct deposit account and your check was rejected that money will be sent back to the IRS. You should receive a paper check within the next few weeks.

I keep getting the “payment status not available” message, what does that mean?

The IRS says you may receive that message for the following reasons:

If you are not eligible for a payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible)

If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.

What if I don’t have the bank account I used for direct deposit on my tax return anymore?

If you closed your bank account, the bank will reject your direct deposit. You will be mailed a check. Once your payment has been processed by the IRS, you can’t change your bank account information.

If you still have questions, the IRS has an online portal that can help with answers.