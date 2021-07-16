Where is she now? Local mom who has been living in car with children reacts to community support



RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A community comes together to help a mother and her children after learning the family had been living in their car for weeks.

This story first aired on 8news on Thursday evening. Angela Thrower had been living in her car with her young children in the Richmond area for two weeks after losing her housing. With no availability in homeless shelters, and a non-violent record, Thrower had nowhere to turn.

She had been calling the Homeless Crisis Hotline consistently for help. As of this evening, she now has it.

Thrower spoke with 8News today. She said over 40 people have already reached out to help, after the original story aired. Dozens have reached out online.

“I did not imagine this. I am truly blessed,” said Thrower.

Residents have offered to pay rent, buy nights at a hotel, provide childcare services and have even offered to furnish her home once she has one.

Thrower said she was overwhelmed by the amount of support. As of Friday evening, her GoFundMe account has raised more than $5,000.

After seeing Thrower’s story online, Amy Mogetz, a Richmond resident, immediately wanted to help.

“I saw that, and I just thought, what do I need to do to help?” said Mogetz.

Mogetz was one of the first people to donate to Thrower’s GoFundMe.

“I think just being a mom and seeing another mom who is in need, I immediately identified with that. I think your number one priority is having a safe place for your children to put their head down at night,” said Mogetz.

Shavon Ragsdale is the CEO and founder of the Village Against Violence Foundation. According to its website, the foundation is a community-based Nonprofit organization that provides services and resources to women, children, and families that have been victimized by violent crimes. Thrower told 8news, Ragsdale was assisting her with finding a home. Thrower will be staying at an apartment rent-free for a few weeks until then.

Thrower said she feels grateful and humbled.

“Just seeing all the other commenters asking what they can do, it felt like this is how it should be that the community rallies around people who need us,” said Mogetz.