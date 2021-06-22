Where to watch fireworks in Richmond and Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The July 4 holiday is around the corner, and with COVID-19 restrictions lifted, it means Independence Day fireworks displays will be returning across the area.
Below you’ll find a list of area events. If you know of a fireworks event happening that isn’t mentioned, email details to us at news@wric.com.
Richmond
Richmond Flying Squirrels Independence Day Celebration & Dueling Fireworks
When: Sunday, July 4, game vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies begins at 6:05 p.m.
Where: The Diamond
Other info: An annual Richmond tradition continues. After the game, enjoy one of the largest fireworks displays in the region. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Lower level tickets are sold out, but there are upper level reserved and general admission tickets remaining. The game is known to sell out. For tickets: CLICK HERE.
July 4 Concert and Fireworks at The Carillon at Byrd Park
When: Sunday, July 4, 2:30-10 p.m.
Where: Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, 600 S Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23221
Other info: Live music from jazz artist Simply Kevin and a Carillon bell concert and the Richmond Concert Band performing patriotic music. Fireworks go off at dark.
Chesterfield County
Fourth of July Celebration presented by Virginia Credit Union
When: Sunday, July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at dark
Where: Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832
Other info: Admission is free, but parking is limited. Enter parking areas via Krause Road. No alcohol, glass bottles, pets, illegal weapons or personal fireworks allowed. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the evening of music and fireworks.
Henrico County
Red, White and Lights 2021
When: Sunday, July 4, 4-10 p.m.
Where: Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, 3400 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060
Other info: Free admission. Gates open at 4 p.m. Enjoy live music, food trucks and entertainment from Jonathan Austin, Miss Sheri the Clown and Uncle Sam on Stilts. A performance by the Richmond Symphony and a laser light show will cap off the night.
Petersburg
Fort Lee Independence Day Celebration
When: Friday, July 2, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Williams Stadium, Fort Lee
Other info: Admission is free, and the event is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders only. A DJ will take the stage at 5 p.m. and play popular and patriotic music. Food trucks will be lined up around the stadium, and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. No personal fireworks, tailgating, glass bottles, smoking, backpacks, coolers or pets. Plastic and mesh see-through bags are allowed. Make-up date for fireworks if the event is rained out is July 3.
Goochland
July 4 Fireworks Celebration
When: Sunday, July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Goochland Sports Complex, 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, Va. 23063
Other info: The fireworks celebration is Goochland’s largest event put on by Goochland County Parks and Recreation. Residents are encouraged to park at the Courthouse Village from the County Administration complex, Goochland Elementary School and the Goochland Middle/High School Complex for the best views of the fireworks.
Powhatan
Powhatan Freedom Festival
When: Sunday, July 4, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Powhatan Fair Grounds, 4042 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va. 23139
Other info: Admission costs $5 per person or $20 per car and can be purchased online RIGHT HERE. Food, vendors, live music and a kids movie area is available. Fireworks go off at dark.
Elsewhere in Virginia
Colonial Downs 4th of July Fireworks
When: Sunday, July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Colonial Downs, 10515 Colonial Downs Pkwy, New Kent, Va. 23124
Other info: Free admission. Bring your lawn chairs and watch the fireworks in the parking lot. Food trucks from Redemption BBQ, Dominion Dogs, Wrapperz D-lite and Kona-Ice will be available.
Virginia Beach Stars & Stripes Celebration
When: Sunday, July 4, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Live! On Atlantic; 17th Street Park; 24th Street Stage on the Beach
Other info: Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Live musical performances are set to take place on multiple stages along the oceanfront.
Independence Day on the National Mall
When: Sunday, July 4, Fireworks begin at 9:09 p.m.
Where: National Mall, Washington, D.C.
Other info: The National Park Service is proud to put on the annual Independence Day celebration on the National Mall in Washington. The 17-minute fireworks display will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. For more info, head over to the National Park Service website.