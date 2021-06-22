Where to watch fireworks in Richmond and Central Virginia

FILE – In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington. President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning in 2021 by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption. The White House says the National Mall in Washington will host the traditional fireworks ceremony and it’s encouraging other communities hold festivities as well. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The July 4 holiday is around the corner, and with COVID-19 restrictions lifted, it means Independence Day fireworks displays will be returning across the area.

Below you’ll find a list of area events. If you know of a fireworks event happening that isn’t mentioned, email details to us at news@wric.com.

Richmond

Richmond Flying Squirrels Independence Day Celebration & Dueling Fireworks

When: Sunday, July 4, game vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies begins at 6:05 p.m.

Where: The Diamond

Other info: An annual Richmond tradition continues. After the game, enjoy one of the largest fireworks displays in the region. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Lower level tickets are sold out, but there are upper level reserved and general admission tickets remaining. The game is known to sell out. For tickets: CLICK HERE.

July 4 Concert and Fireworks at The Carillon at Byrd Park

When: Sunday, July 4, 2:30-10 p.m.

Where: Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, 600 S Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23221

Other info: Live music from jazz artist Simply Kevin and a Carillon bell concert and the Richmond Concert Band performing patriotic music. Fireworks go off at dark.

Chesterfield County

Fourth of July Celebration presented by Virginia Credit Union

When: Sunday, July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at dark

Where: Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832

Other info: Admission is free, but parking is limited. Enter parking areas via Krause Road. No alcohol, glass bottles, pets, illegal weapons or personal fireworks allowed. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the evening of music and fireworks.

Henrico County

Red, White and Lights 2021

When: Sunday, July 4, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, 3400 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060

Other info: Free admission. Gates open at 4 p.m. Enjoy live music, food trucks and entertainment from Jonathan Austin, Miss Sheri the Clown and Uncle Sam on Stilts. A performance by the Richmond Symphony and a laser light show will cap off the night.

Petersburg

Fort Lee Independence Day Celebration

When: Friday, July 2, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Williams Stadium, Fort Lee

Other info: Admission is free, and the event is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders only. A DJ will take the stage at 5 p.m. and play popular and patriotic music. Food trucks will be lined up around the stadium, and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. No personal fireworks, tailgating, glass bottles, smoking, backpacks, coolers or pets. Plastic and mesh see-through bags are allowed. Make-up date for fireworks if the event is rained out is July 3.

Goochland

July 4 Fireworks Celebration

When: Sunday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Goochland Sports Complex, 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, Va. 23063

Other info: The fireworks celebration is Goochland’s largest event put on by Goochland County Parks and Recreation. Residents are encouraged to park at the Courthouse Village from the County Administration complex, Goochland Elementary School and the Goochland Middle/High School Complex for the best views of the fireworks.

Powhatan

Powhatan Freedom Festival

When: Sunday, July 4, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Powhatan Fair Grounds, 4042 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va. 23139

Other info: Admission costs $5 per person or $20 per car and can be purchased online RIGHT HERE. Food, vendors, live music and a kids movie area is available. Fireworks go off at dark.

Elsewhere in Virginia

Colonial Downs 4th of July Fireworks

When: Sunday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Colonial Downs, 10515 Colonial Downs Pkwy, New Kent, Va. 23124

Other info: Free admission. Bring your lawn chairs and watch the fireworks in the parking lot. Food trucks from Redemption BBQ, Dominion Dogs, Wrapperz D-lite and Kona-Ice will be available.

Virginia Beach Stars & Stripes Celebration

When: Sunday, July 4, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Live! On Atlantic; 17th Street Park; 24th Street Stage on the Beach

Other info: Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Live musical performances are set to take place on multiple stages along the oceanfront.

Independence Day on the National Mall

When: Sunday, July 4, Fireworks begin at 9:09 p.m.

Where: National Mall, Washington, D.C.

Other info: The National Park Service is proud to put on the annual Independence Day celebration on the National Mall in Washington. The 17-minute fireworks display will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. For more info, head over to the National Park Service website.