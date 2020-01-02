Where you can recycle your holiday trees in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Now that New Year is upon us, you’re probably looking for ways to get rid of your Christmas tree. But don’t throw them in the trash — there are plenty of ways to recycle them.

Many people wouldn’t give it a second thought to just throw out there tree; however, real Christmas trees are biodegradable and, when recycled, can be used for mulch and other purposes.

Richmonders can take their tree for the “Bring One for the Chipper” recycling event on the 12th. But if you don’t want to wait that long, you can take your tree to either the East Richmond Road Convenience Center or the Richmond Southside Transfer Station.

Chesterfield County residents can take their trees to either the Northern Area or the Southern Area convenience centers until January 3rd.

Henrico County residents have until January 6th to drop their tree off at one of four locations: The Henrico Government Center, The Eastern Government Center, Springfield Public Use Area, and Charles City Public Use Area.

Hanover County has a few locations for residents to drop off their trees such as the 301 Transfer Station, Courthouse Center, Elmont Center, Mechanicsville Center, Beaverdam Center, and Montpelier Center.

All trees must be non-decorated to be recycled.

