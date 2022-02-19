Which new voter map will be sent to Richmond City Council?

Three of Richmond’s electoral districts have large population deviations that must be corrected during the City Council’s upcoming redistricting process.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been a long process, made longer by a pandemic-delayed census, but Richmond is now ready to move forward on a new map that will be used to run elections for City Council and the school board.

The city has planned an additional redistricting meeting on Feb. 23 at 3:30 pm to “review Richmond Decennial Voter District Redistricting demonstration maps and determine a map or maps for it to propose for introduction for official Council consideration.”

That means this week could be the last chance for citizens to make their voices heard in the city’s redistricting process. Residents can send feedback by mail, email and… fax at the following addresses:

Mail: Richmond Decennial Voter District Redistricting – Richmond City Hall; 900 E. Broad Street, Suite 305; Richmond, Virginia 23219

Fax: (804) 646-5468

Email: redistricting@rva.gov

You can also view the maps that have been drawn publicly so far and find more information on the redistricting process on the redistricting homepage.

Some areas of Richmond have grown much faster than others over the past ten years, and now have a population imbalance that exceeds the 5% threshold set by state law.

District lines will have to be shifted to correct that imbalance, while keeping communities of interest intact.