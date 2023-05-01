POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ransacked classrooms, spray painted walls and a goat out of its pen. There is now a clearer picture of exactly what happened during a senior prank gone wrong at Powhatan High School last week, thanks to an ongoing investigation by school staff and the local Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, Christopher Sumner, the principal at Powhatan High School, wrote to families of Powhatan High School seniors to tell them that a senior prank had resulted in vandalism and “significant damage” after hours on Tuesday, April 25. This damage caused the school day on Wednesday, April 26 to be delayed while Powhatan Sheriff’s deputies and school administration assessed the damage.

School administration and the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office immediately opened an investigation. On Monday, May 1, school administration shared new information they had gathered through social media posts and information shared by the community.

According to the school, several Powhatan High School seniors received approval from staff to enter the school after hours on April 25 to participate in an approved senior prank that included rearranging chairs, putting sticky notes on walls, spraying silly string, changing the marquee sign and hanging up posters with Class of ‘23 slogans.

However, after the students entered the building, the prank went beyond the minor activities approved by school staff.

Students reportedly trashed classrooms and the school library, dumped sand in the hallways, spray painted the walls with temporary paint and hair color, turned on a shower in a science classroom and fire extinguishers throughout the building, moved large appliances and dismantled electrical systems.

The seniors also took an animal from the veterinary science lab out of its pen. Powhatan High students previously told 8News that this animal was a goat, and social media video and photos showed students carrying the goat by its horns through the school hallway. A veterinarian assessed the animal and recommended pen rest for stress and possible muscle strain.

The school estimates that the damages cost a maximum of $2,500.

Administration will begin meeting with students involved in the prank and contacting their families beginning on Tuesday, May 2.

At this point in the investigation, school staff and local law enforcement are not recommending legal charges against students. This is despite the fact that according to Va. Code § 18.2-137, the students’ actions appear to classify as at least a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Instead, punishment for involved students will be based in school. Discipline includes out of school suspension for one to ten days, paying for damages, not being able to attend the senior trip or prom and earning back the ability to walk at graduation and participate in other school activities by completing school-based community service.

The school division will also be reviewing staff actions and school policies to see how school procedures can be improved going forward.