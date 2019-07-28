Who tried to kill Terry Nero?: 9 years later, shooting unanswered

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Terry Nero questions why he was shot in the face at his West End home in 2010. Nearly a decade later, his questions remain unanswered.

8News spoke with Nero about how he plans to use part of his retirement money – a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest – to get the person who tried to kill him off the streets.

“I am an extremely lucky person,” Nero told 8News.

A lucky person to still be alive after a bullet struck him in the face on March 11, 2010. That day, an unknown shooter fired a single gunshot through Nero’s kitchen window.

Nero said that what hurt the most was that his mom saw the bullet rip his face to shreds.

“Still bothers me a lot,” he said.

Nero believes he was the victim of a murder-for-hire. The shooter responsible was never taken into custody, however.

Police have continued the investigate the crime, but Nero tells 8News he is also taking matters into his own hands.

Fundraising from friends and family helped raise awareness to his cause in the form of a billboard.

Asking ‘HOW COME’ in large print, the billboard – which displayed throughout the month of June – was an effort to get answers.

“This is not over,” Nero said. “This is never going to go away, I will never give up.”

Never giving up until the shooter is brought to justice is what Nero desires. But to the shooter, he does offer something in return.

“If you’re looking for some forgiveness,” Nero said, “step forward.”