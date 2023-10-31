CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Flags across Chesterfield have been ordered to half-staff following the death of a civil servant.

According to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, flags across Chesterfield will remain at half-staff in honor of former District Chief Ed Myers who died last week.

“Chief Myers was a member and long-time district chief of the Bon Air Volunteer Fire Department,” a post from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS reads.

Photos shared by the department show a tribute to Myers which was organized by firefighters at Station 4 in Bon Air yesterday.