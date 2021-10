KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — King and Queen County Public Schools announced on Thursday that they will be having a week-long fall break this year.

Carol B. Carter, KQCPS superintendent, said this decision was made at the recommendation of staff. The break will take place during the week of Thanksgiving from Nov. 22 to 26.

The superintendent said this break will be considered “Wellness Days” for students and staff.