LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors had to make an unusual vote during its meeting this week — one of their voting precincts will have to be changed to accommodate just one household.

Based on information collected in the 2020 Census, a home on Black Friar Lane in the Louisa County Mountain Road 1 Precinct was included in the 56th House of Delegates District. Instead, it should have been included in the 59th District.

That means one home has created a split precinct.

In a split precinct, not all voters are voting for the same set of offices. This can happen when the

boundary lines adopted by the state do not match with election district lines adopted by the locality. This often occurs after redistricting, usually after censuses.

Because split precincts need to be approved by the Virginia State Board of Elections (BOE), the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted to send a split precinct request to the BOE during a regular board meeting on Monday, June 5.

If the request is approved, the voter living in the Black Friar Lane home will be able to vote in the 59th House of Delegates District in the upcoming election.