PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health, Crater Health District sent out a release Tuesday night confirming a wild bat had tested positive for rabies in Prince George County.

The health department said a wild, “Ozzy,” brown bat tested positive for rabies after it was found flying around a home on Berkshire Drive on Thursday, May 12.

If you or your family have animals near Berkshire Drive and are concerned about possible exposure, call the Prince George Health Department at 804-733-2630.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you have animals near Berkshire Drive and feel they may have been exposed to the rabid bat. The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies, “said Crater District Health Departments Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH.

The Prince George Health Department and Prince George County Animal Control continue to encourage animal owners to confirm that all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, are current.

The Health Department advises people to take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies: