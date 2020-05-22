Will COVID-19 keep your community pool closed for the summer?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News spoke with health experts ahead of Memorial Day weekend to get answers on whether the novel coronavirus can spread in a swimming pool and if community pools will be able to open this summer.

While 8News has learned of one community pool that will be shut down for the summer, many others have yet to decide on their plans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the water. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (with chlorine or bromine) of pools should kill COVID-19.”

In Chesterfield, the Brandermill community’s board voted Thursday night not to open their pools this season.

“It was a hard decision made with a lot of deliberation but it was made with keeping the health and safety of the community in mind,” 8News was told.

The Woodmont Recreation Association, a community center in Bon Air, said they are planning to open by mid-June but will not have a indoor activities or food available this summer.

“We are planning to open by Mid-June, hoping for the second weekend in June. We plan to not have a snack bar, or indoor activities outside of bathrooms,” a Woodmont representative told 8News on Friday. “Additionally we will be placing seating on the pool deck at 10 feet apart. If needed we will do sign up system similar to restaurant reservations. We are very much hoping the state will provide some guidance at some point.”

Richmond officials, 8News has learned, are still working on their plan for city pools.

