Trash pick-up delays are causing major problems for some neighborhoods in Virginia. (8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — July 4 is nearly here, and many counties and cities in central Virginia will be moving trash and recycling pick up days or closing the local convenience centers for the holiday.

Before you set your post-cookout trash on the curb, check to see what the plans are in your community.

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County’s waste services are provided through privately contractors, so residents will have to get information on trash pickup through their waste service provider.

The county’s two convenience centers will both be closed on July 4.

City of Colonial Heights

Trash is collected once a week on Wednesdays and recycling is picked up every other Friday on set schedule in Colonial Heights.

Because July 4 is on a Tuesday this year, trash and recycling pick up will likely not be affected.

Goochland County

Goochland County’s waste services are provided through privately contractors, so residents will have to get information on trash pickup through their waste service provider.

The county’s convenience centers will be closed on July 4.

Hanover County

Multiple convenience centers across Hanover County and the City of Ashland will be closed for July 4.

This includes Courthouse Convenience Center, Beaverdam Convenience Center, Doswell Convenience Center, Elmont Convenience Center, Mechanicsville Convenience Center and Montpelier Convenience Center.

Henrico County

There will be no residential trash, bulk and brush or recycling collection in Richmond on July 4.

All scheduled collections will be delayed by one day to accommodate the holiday. Collections that were scheduled for pick-up on Tuesday, July 4 will instead be picked up Wednesday, July 5 collections for Wednesday, July 5 will be picked up on Thursday, July 6 and collections for Thursday, July 6 will be picked up on Friday, July 7.

City of Petersburg

Trash collections days are on Thursdays and Fridays and recycling is collected every other Wednesday in Petersburg.

Because July 4 is on a Tuesday this year, trash and recycling pick up will likely not be affected.

Powhatan County

Powhatan County’s convenience center located at 2407 Mitchell Road will both be closed on July 4.

City of Richmond

There will be no residential trash, bulk and brush or recycling collection in Richmond on July 4.

All scheduled collections will be delayed by one day to accommodate the holiday. Collections that were scheduled for pick-up on Tuesday, July 4 will instead be picked up Wednesday, July 5 collections for Wednesday, July 5 will be picked up on Thursday, July 6 and collections for Thursday, July 6 will be picked up on Friday, July 7.

The East Richmond Road Convenience Center (ERRCC – Landfill), the Robin Hood Road Drop-Off Recycling location and the Richmond Southside Transfer Station will also be closed on July 4.