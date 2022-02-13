William Fox Elementary smoldering more than 24 hours after devastating fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A gray sky greeted firefighters Sunday morning on Hanover Avenue, where what was left of William Fox Elementary still smoldered, more than 24 hours after a devastating fire.

Fire crews have been dousing the site with water since the fire came under control early Saturday morning to prevent reignition of the building.



Crews remained on scene at William Fox Elementary School Sunday morning. (Photos: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

That caution was vindicated, as one firefighter shouted down from the top of an engine ladder that an area was “still smoldering.”

Fire crews confirmed to 8News that a filing cabinet on the third floor was the culprit. The remains of the building were on firewatch yesterday, and the fire department said resources would continue to be available until the hazard is extinguished.