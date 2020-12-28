Williamsburg battlefield land purchased for preservation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A significant portion of Williamsburg’s historic Civil War battlefield was recently purchased to be secured for preservation.

The Virginia Gazette reports The American Battlefield Trust bought the 29 acres in the area of the “Bloody Ravine” from The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Funding came from grants and money raised by the Battlefield Trust.

The land was zoned for commercial used and valued at $2,743,000. Located about 1 mile from the city’s historic area and primarily within the city limits, the newspaper reports the land is pristine and looks much as it did 158 years ago when the battle took place.

