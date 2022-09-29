WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Williamsburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a restaurant in North Williamsburg.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers were called to the 3000 block of Richmond Road for a reported armed robbery.

According to police, two unidentified men walked into a restaurant and one of the men produced a note demanding money from the register and claiming to have a firearm.

Before the register could be opened, however, one of the men grabbed the tip jar and they both ran away. According to police, there was approximately $100 in the tip jar. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect who produced the note was described as a young White male, around 5-foot 7-inches tall with a thin build and red curly hair. Police said he was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a red bandana and a hat.

The second suspect was described as a young Black male, with a thin build. He was seen wearing black-covered clothing and a black face mask, according to police.

Anyone with information on these suspects or the alleged armed robbery is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.